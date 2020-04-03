‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ Cleverly Parodied With Lyrics Inspired by the Coronavirus Response

Daniel Matarrazo, an incredibly talented musician and music director, has penned a couple of brilliant parodies of popular Disney songs to address the current status of the worldwide health situation.
One parody replaces the lyrics of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins with those that are directly inspired by the status of the Coronavirus response in the United States.
Now when a virus comes along that’s spreading like a plague
and POTUS and his lackeys have been nothing if not vague
Well then you’ve got to trust the CDC and listen well
Unless you want to bid our free society farewell
There is a…
Superbad transmittable contagious awful virus
And if we don’t act quick and social distance it will mire us
In a stretch of quarantine that lasts until July, a
Superbad transmittable contagious awful virus
Brian Kemp (gov. Georgia) was unaware that COVID-19 is contagious while people do not present symptoms…
?“Super damn important that we practice isolation
Cause we’re asymptomatic while it’s in incubation”?
Sad day when an online parody has more info than our leaders ?
— Daniel Matarazzo (@dannymatz90) April 2, 2020
The other clever parody replaces the lyrics to “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid with those that encourage people to stay the f**k home.
When will we learn? And I don’t mean to fuss,
but there are things more important than us
I know it’s a chore, but please don’t ignore,
just stay inside
And when we’re all free
In a month… or three
We’ll be back side by side