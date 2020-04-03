‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ Cleverly Parodied With Lyrics Inspired by the Coronavirus Response

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Daniel Matarrazo, an incredibly talented musician and music director, has penned a couple of brilliant parodies of popular Disney songs to address the current status of the worldwide health situation.

One parody replaces the lyrics of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins with those that are directly inspired by the status of the Coronavirus response in the United States.

Now when a virus comes along that’s spreading like a plague

and POTUS and his lackeys have been nothing if not vague

Well then you’ve got to trust the CDC and listen well

Unless you want to bid our free society farewell There is a…

Superbad transmittable contagious awful virus

And if we don’t act quick and social distance it will mire us

In a stretch of quarantine that lasts until July, a

Superbad transmittable contagious awful virus

Brian Kemp (gov. Georgia) was unaware that COVID-19 is contagious while people do not present symptoms… ?“Super damn important that we practice isolation

Cause we’re asymptomatic while it’s in incubation”? Sad day when an online parody has more info than our leaders ? — Daniel Matarazzo (@dannymatz90) April 2, 2020

The other clever parody replaces the lyrics to “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid with those that encourage people to stay the f**k home.