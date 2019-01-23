Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Stunning Composite Photo of the Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse Rising Over a Barn in Texas Hill Country

by at on

Weather chasing photographer Jason Weingart captured absolutely stunning shot after shot of the Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse on January 20, 2019, as it rose over a barn emblazoned with the iconic lone star logo in Texas Hill Country. Weingart then arranged the photos into a single composite photo that traced the path of the eclipse through the sky from rise to peak.

Weingart explained to PetaPixel how he captured these images.

I went back out every half hour, to give myself a good selection of moon images. I grabbed a shot of stars to the west, so I would have a good clean sky, although I probably could have used the stars around the peak eclipse. It got really dark!

via PetaPixel




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP