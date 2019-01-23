A Stunning Composite Photo of the Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse Rising Over a Barn in Texas Hill Country

Weather chasing photographer Jason Weingart captured absolutely stunning shot after shot of the Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse on January 20, 2019, as it rose over a barn emblazoned with the iconic lone star logo in Texas Hill Country. Weingart then arranged the photos into a single composite photo that traced the path of the eclipse through the sky from rise to peak.

Weingart explained to PetaPixel how he captured these images.

I went back out every half hour, to give myself a good selection of moon images. I grabbed a shot of stars to the west, so I would have a good clean sky, although I probably could have used the stars around the peak eclipse. It got really dark!

via PetaPixel