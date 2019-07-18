Photographer Captures the Prismatic Colors of the Sun Filtering Through a Hummingbird’s Wings

Photographer Christian Spencer captured a stunning series of photos featuring a black and white Jacobin hummingbird with outstretched wings crossing in front of the sun. The bird’s delicate feathers filtered and separated out the spectral colors, making the wings themselves appear beautifully prismatic. Luckily, the effect can be seen through a camera lens as it is otherwise completely invisible to the naked eye.

The photo captures the exact moment in which the sunlight penetrates the wings of a Black and white Jacobin hummingbird revealing a secret of nature that cannot be seen with our eyes. This photo contains no digital manipulation.

via Rated Modern Art