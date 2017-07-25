Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Stylish Portable Bluetooth Speakers That Replicate the Look of Iconic Fender Guitar Amplifiers

by at on

Fender has introduced a new line of portable, battery operated bluetooth speakers that perfectly replicate the look of their iconic amplifiers. The speakers come in two different styles, the Monterey and the Newport, both of which draw inspiration from their classic ’68 Custom amplifiers.

Our Bluetooth speakers are designed to fit into any décor, so we gave them a look inspired by our classic ’68 Custom amplifiers— Every detail, from the protective speaker grille to the witch-hat knobs, amp jewel and control labels came from these classic designs.

Fender Bluetooth Power

Fender Bluetooth Speaker

Fender Speaker Charging

via Airows, The Awesomer


Related Laughing Squid Posts





Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.
Privacy Policy