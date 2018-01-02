Stunning Slow Motion Footage of Soap Bubbles As They Freeze Outdoors in the Frigid Winter of Calgary

Storm chasing photographer Chris Ratzlaff has captured stunning slow motion footage of soap bubbles being blown outdoors and then freezing in the frigid cold of a Calgary, Alberta winter. The slow motion effect catches the amazing first stage of the freezing, when snowflakes appear to dance inside a globe before the creeping frost covers the entire bubble. It’s all done in real time and a beauty to behold.
More freezing of bubbles. Now, better lighting and corn syrup has been added to my mixture of dish soap and salt (had to wait for Sobeys to open ?)@PrairieChasers @PhotoEdCANADA pic.twitter.com/batEJwiXWW
— Chris Ratzlaff (@ratzlaff) December 26, 2017
Finally starting to get my head back above the social media water. Thanks #BubbleMadness participants and followers for all of the Photos, Likes, Retweets and Follows! This was a blast and you all helped make that deep freeze bearable for many people! Well done! pic.twitter.com/FGvTutajNZ
— Chris Ratzlaff (@ratzlaff) January 2, 2018
#HappyNewYear2018 from the https://t.co/SEStL28hwc team! We froze at -12 for some #Brinno #timelapse camera #BubbleMadness action. The results were fun and we will be warming up for the next week. Thanks @ratzlaff for the recipe and concept. #frozenbubbles pic.twitter.com/tUkqKNVgSn
— timelapsecameras (@timelapsecams) January 1, 2018