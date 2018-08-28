A Tenacious Stretch Armstrong Resists Mightily Against the Incoming Blades of a Hydraulic Dicer

A particularly tenacious Stretch Armstrong action figure resists mightily against the incoming blades of Lauri Vuohensilta‘s “Cubinator” 150 Ton hydraulic dicer. In the end, Armstrong loses the battle, but the toy puts up a good fight in refusing to allow himself to be cubed. Before moving on, Vuohensilta, host of Hydraulic Press Channel, acknowledges Armstrong’s tenacity before moving on to other items, all of which were pressed into service by the jaws of the Cubinator.

