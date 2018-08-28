Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Tenacious Stretch Armstrong Resists Mightily Against the Incoming Blades of a Hydraulic Dicer

by at on

Tenacious Stretch Armstron Hydraulic Dicer Cubinator

A particularly tenacious Stretch Armstrong action figure resists mightily against the incoming blades of Lauri Vuohensilta‘s “Cubinator” 150 Ton hydraulic dicer. In the end, Armstrong loses the battle, but the toy puts up a good fight in refusing to allow himself to be cubed. Before moving on, Vuohensilta, host of Hydraulic Press Channel, acknowledges Armstrong’s tenacity before moving on to other items, all of which were pressed into service by the jaws of the Cubinator.

Stretch Armstrong toy Vs. our new CUBINATOR 5 000 000 dicer / shredder tool that turns everything in to cubes. We cubinate also other stuff like candles, watermelon, shoe and more.



Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email


Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP