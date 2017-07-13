Laughing Squid

A Strat Is Born, A Fascinating Timelapse Showing Every Step Involved in Creating a Fender Stratocaster

In the four minute timelapse “A Strat Is Born“, the master luthiers of Fender show each and every step involved in creating an iconic Stratocaster guitar as they build one from start to finish. The action is complemented with a soundtrack of Dangerous Madness by Wayne Kramer.

New short film “A Strat is Born” takes you on a high-speed ride through the creation of a Fender Stratocaster guitar at Fender’s U.S. manufacturing facility in Corona, Calif., showing you every step from bare wood to onstage

