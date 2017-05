A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on May 23, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

Vanity Fair helped celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Star Wars franchise by taking a special look at the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi film. They did so with a reveal of four beautiful magazine covers for their summer issue, which all feature magnificent cast photos by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Vanity Fair also shared a behind the scenes look at Annie’s photo shoot with the reunited cast members.

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on May 23, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on May 23, 2017 at 3:04am PDT

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on May 23, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on May 24, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on May 24, 2017 at 8:04am PDT