New York Dream, An Ultra High Definition 602 Megapixel Spherical Photo of NYC on NYE

Photographer Dan Piech of VAST spent a nearly a year creating the absolutely stunning “New York Dream“, an extremely high resolution photo of the titular city on New Year’s Eve, represented as a sparkling sphere. The photo is made up of 602-megapixels and “is one of the highest definition fine art photographs ever created, with a resolution equivalent to 290 full-HD TVs.” A fun interactive version of the photo and prints for purchase are available on the VAST site.
A remarkable 9,563 megapixels of image data were used to create the final 602-megapixel VAST photo. This has resulted in an incredibly sharp image that can be enlarged to dozens of square feet and still remain perfectly sharp to the naked eye. Hidden treasures fill the details of the scene such as this American flag proudly waving in the breeze.
