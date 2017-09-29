Elon Musk Proposes Using His Big F-ing Rocket for International Passenger Travel In Less Than an Hour

While speaking at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Adelaide, Australia, wunderkind Elon Musk founder of SpaceX presented a number of updates and ideas, including using the Big F-ing Rocket (BFR) for international travel, which would take passengers to cities across the world in less than an hour.
If you if you build a ship that’s capable of going to Mars. What if you take that same ship and go from one place to another on earth. So we looked at that and the results are quite interesting…So most of what people consider to be long-distance trips would be completed in less than half an hour… that the great thing about going to space is there’s no friction so once you’re out of the atmosphere you will go it will smooth as silk. No turbulence nothing there’s no weather, no atmosphere and you can get to most long-distance places, like I said, in less than half an hour.