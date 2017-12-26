An Amazing Timelapse of the Mysterious SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch From Vandenberg AFB

When photographer Jesse Walters found out that SpaceX would be launching their Falcon 9 Rocket from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc, California, he set up his gear and captured an absolutely gorgeous timelapse of the incredible launch.

This particular launch was close to my hometown in Yuma, Arizona, roughly 400 miles away but perfectly viewable for people in Arizona. I’ve one previous rocket launch years ago from White Sands Missile range in the morning time at sunrise and knew with the correct lighting from sunset that this launch had the opportunity to pop in a dramatic fashion.

Because the launch hadn’t been greatly publicized, the mysterious object moving across the sky was cause for a bit of concern amongst a number of people across the southwest United States.