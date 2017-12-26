Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Amazing Timelapse of the Mysterious SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch From Vandenberg AFB

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch

When photographer Jesse Walters found out that SpaceX would be launching their Falcon 9 Rocket from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc, California, he set up his gear and captured an absolutely gorgeous timelapse of the incredible launch.

This particular launch was close to my hometown in Yuma, Arizona, roughly 400 miles away but perfectly viewable for people in Arizona. I’ve one previous rocket launch years ago from White Sands Missile range in the morning time at sunrise and knew with the correct lighting from sunset that this launch had the opportunity to pop in a dramatic fashion.

Because the launch hadn’t been greatly publicized, the mysterious object moving across the sky was cause for a bit of concern amongst a number of people across the southwest United States.

What was that in the skies above L.A. on Friday night that stopped traffic and sparked both alarm and curiosity? It was a rocket.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Loading...

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy