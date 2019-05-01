Laughing Squid

An Astronaut Wanders Otherworldly Terrain of Public Land in the American Southwest in ‘Space to Roam’

In the gorgeous short film “Space to Roam” by photographer Andrew Studer, an astronaut in an orange space suit wanders through and around the otherworldly terrain of the American Southwest. Studer recruited his friend Kyle Hague to play the wandering astronaut and ODESZA provided the soundtrack. Studer states that created this film to address the need for protecting this unique and precious natural beauty before it’s too late.

‘Space to Roam’ is a film inspired by all the unique structures, patterns, and overall “otherworldly” landscapes found in Southwestern America’s public lands in hopes of protecting them. This project is dedicated to the people who preserve the history of and protect our public lands.

