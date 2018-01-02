Laughing Squid

Stunning Slow Motion Footage of Soap Bubbles As They Freeze Outdoors in the Frigid Winter of Calgary

Freezing Bubble

Storm chasing photographer Chris Ratzlaff has captured stunning slow motion footage of soap bubbles being blown outdoors and then freezing in the frigid cold of a Calgary, Alberta winter. The slow motion effect catches the amazing first stage of the freezing, when snowflakes appear to dance inside a globe before the creeping frost covers the entire bubble. It’s all done in real time and a beauty to behold.

Frozen Bubble

