Stunning Slow Motion Footage of Soap Bubbles As They Freeze Outdoors in the Frigid Winter of Calgary

#HappyNewYear2018 from the https://t.co/SEStL28hwc team! We froze at -12 for some #Brinno #timelapse camera #BubbleMadness action. The results were fun and we will be warming up for the next week. Thanks @ratzlaff for the recipe and concept. #frozenbubbles pic.twitter.com/tUkqKNVgSn

Finally starting to get my head back above the social media water. Thanks #BubbleMadness participants and followers for all of the Photos, Likes, Retweets and Follows! This was a blast and you all helped make that deep freeze bearable for many people! Well done! pic.twitter.com/FGvTutajNZ

More freezing of bubbles. Now, better lighting and corn syrup has been added to my mixture of dish soap and salt (had to wait for Sobeys to open ?) @PrairieChasers @PhotoEdCANADA pic.twitter.com/batEJwiXWW

