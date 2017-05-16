Laughing Squid

Between Realms, A Powerful Photo Series Capturing the Absolute Terror of Sleep Paralysis

Nicolas Bruno, a photographer in Northport, Long Island, channeled his pervasive sleep paralysis into a truly powerful series entitled “Between Realms“. Each photo captured the overpowering sense of isolated terror that kicks in when one is rendered unable to move, speak or react while experiencing visual hallucination. Bruno spoke about these frightening experiences in a video interview with Creators.

I wake up and my body’s paralyzed and I start to go into like a paralytic shock there’s these silhouetted figures and different types of beings that are floating through my room and tormenting me screaming in my ear I hear crazy static and things start to fly off the shelves or the door will swing open the dream has the complete control of what’s going on and I can’t do anything about it.

