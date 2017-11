All 217 jumpers exited the plane at an altitude of 19,000ft. and made three joining sequential formations. The result was stunning.

Aerial photographer Craig O’Brien captured footage of 217 incredible skydivers at Skydive Arizona setting a world record for a formation skydive. The brave group of individuals interlocked their hands and formed a snowflake shape pattern high above the city of Eloy, Arizona.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!