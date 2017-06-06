Street Artist Transforms the Disrepair of a Crumbling Brooklyn Building Into a Magnificent Skull Mural

A post shared by Eric Stonebraker (@ericmanee) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Brooklyn street artist G Suits of DAE Crew has transformed the existing disrepair of a building near East River Ferry’s Greenpoint Landing into a magnificent, large scale installation skull mural. When posting a photo of this piece on Instagram, Suits simply stated “Obviously”. Photographer and artist Raphael Gonzalez captured some beautiful shots of the installation from a number of different angles on repeated visits, referring to it as “An absolutely brilliant incorporation of the environment.”

