Street Artist Transforms the Disrepair of a Crumbling Brooklyn Building Into a Magnificent Skull Mural

Brooklyn street artist G Suits of DAE Crew has transformed the existing disrepair of a building near East River Ferry’s Greenpoint Landing into a magnificent, large scale installation skull mural. When posting a photo of this piece on Instagram, Suits simply stated “Obviously”. Photographer and artist Raphael Gonzalez captured some beautiful shots of the installation from a number of different angles on repeated visits, referring to it as “An absolutely brilliant incorporation of the environment.”
via Colossal