Simon’s Cat Shows How Challenging It Is to Live With a Feline Who’s Hungry All the Time

In an adorable compilation of classic episodes entitled “Cats Can Be A Real Pain In The Grass“, an innocent Simon’s Cat demonstrates how challenging and dangerous it is to live with a very playful cat who is hungry all of the time. Included in this compilation is Hot Spot, Fast Track, Laser Toy, Trash Cat, Flower Bed and Bed Head.

Do you ever think your cat can be a real pain in the grass? Simon certainly does! Catch up with some classic Simon’s Cat episodes in this STORYTIME and see how they all connect.


