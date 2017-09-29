Simon’s Cat Shows How Challenging It Is to Live With a Feline Who’s Hungry All the Time

In an adorable compilation of classic episodes entitled “Cats Can Be A Real Pain In The Grass“, an innocent Simon’s Cat demonstrates how challenging and dangerous it is to live with a very playful cat who is hungry all of the time. Included in this compilation is Hot Spot, Fast Track, Laser Toy, Trash Cat, Flower Bed and Bed Head.
