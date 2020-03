Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Pet photographer Elke Vogelsang (previously) created an amusing series of dog portraits that captures the very silly side of their personalities. Vogelsang strategically used toys, costumes, a snuggly blanket or towel, and even their own bodies to reveal the inevitable inner clown within every dog.

via Colossal