Silly Cockatiel Pokes His Head Out of Holes While Exploring Underneath an Upturned Cardboard Box

Last week Alex had a sore wing and I took him to the vet, but my carry cage was locked in the garage so I had to transport him in a box instead. I cut holes in the box for air and Alex spent the whole vet trip popping in and out of the holes, much to the amusement of everyone at the vet clinic. I decided to recreate it for a video

A very silly cockatiel named Alex, who’s known for his honking voice, explored the space underneath an upturned cardboard box, occasionally popping his head out of strategically cut holes. Alex was so preoccupied that he didn’t notice or perhaps willfully ignored the treat his human was attempting to give to him, so she just set it on the side of the box for him to take. Alex’s son Dominic who was waiting on the outside of the box, however, used the opportunity to swipe the treat right before Alex came up for it. Alex’s human explained why she had this box.

