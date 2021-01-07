Ethereal Silhouetted Shapes Made With Sunset Clouds

Photographer Lân Nguyen creates absolutely delicate, ethereal silhouetted portraits using colorful, puffy clouds at sundown and darkened cutouts to complete the desired image. Nguyen stated that this gorgeous series came about when he began photographing sunsets and found that he wanted to enhance them even more.

What started as just posting sunset photos that I’ve captured with my phone in 2017 quickly turned into uploading creative and unique images that no one has ever seen before. I always try to find beauty and uniqueness in common scenes or objects, this results in images that you probably know me from like the cloud/moon rose or cloud heart.

via My Modern Met