Genetic Portraits, Fascinating Photos That Fuse Two Family Members Side-by-Side Into a Single Image

Photographer Ulric Collette who lives and works in Quebec City, Canada, has created “Genetic Portraits” an absolutely fascinating photo series in which two family members are fused together side-by-side into a single image. This process shows how strong genetic family resemblances can be, despite the difference in age, hair, and clothing.

via Neatorama