Genetic Portraits, Fascinating Photos That Fuse Two Family Members Side-by-Side Into a Single Image

Photographer Ulric Collette who lives and works in Quebec City, Canada, has created “Genetic Portraits” an absolutely fascinating photo series in which two family members are fused together side-by-side into a single image. This process shows how strong genetic family resemblances can be, despite the difference in age, hair, and clothing.

Ulric Collette, designer, graphic designer, and photographer …has created a unique project where he explores his ideas by illustrating the genetic similarities between different members of the same family, even to cousins who share up to 25% of the same genetic background.

