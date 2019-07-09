Laughing Squid

Scuba Shooters, A Community of Underwater Photographers Who Take Amazing Marine Life Photos

Scuba Shooters is a community of talented underwater photographers who capture absolutely amazing images of the numerous marine creatures who live beneath the sea. The site offers information about diving, equipment, dive areas, resorts, and ocean preservation. It also offers photographers from all over the world, a chance to share their work and learn from others.

cubashooters.net is a community made up by a group of professional and amateur photographers from all over the world, but with a great passion in common: the underwater photography!





