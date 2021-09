A Stunning Timelapse of the Full Moon Rising Over Coit Tower in San Francisco

Astrophotographer Shreenivasan Manievannan captured absolutely stunning timelapse footage of the full moon rising over Coit Tower in San Francisco. According to Manievannan, it was a perfectly clear night, which is a very rare thing to be had in the City by the Bay.

Such beautiful it was perfect clear skies with crisp clear sky which we rarely get in SF during summer