In 2016, nature photographer Terence J. Alison of Washington State captured absolutely incredible footage of determined Skokomish River salmon making their way across a flooded road in a race to spawn.

Watch salmon battle through traffic on their way upstream to spawn.

The sight of these competing salmon swimming across the pavement is something to behold. Luckily there was very little car activity on the road that day.