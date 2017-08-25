Rotablade Pendulum MK2, A Fidget Toy Based on the Double Pendulum and Chaos Theory

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

EME Tools has created the Rotablade Pendulum MK2, a fidget toy based on the theories of double pendulum and random movement (chaos theory). It is available to purchase from the EME Tools shop.

This is not a conventional spinning toy it is based on the theory of the double pendulum and random motion. The chaos theory means the movements are unique and follow different paths each time you spin. Please see the following link to show you more.

The Pendulum has 100’s of different ways to occupy the hand spinning, flicking, generating a gyroscopic effect. The possibilities are endless.