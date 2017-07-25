Laughing Squid

Rob Scallon Reveals a Furry Side of His Personality in a Song Named After a Defunct Illinois Band

The ever-entertaining Rob Scallon hilariously revealed a different, rather furry side of his personality in a period appropriate video for the song “JekylnHyde”. The name of the song came from a now-defunct heavy metal band in the Chicago, Illinois area, as do the rest of the songs on his new album entitled “The Scene is Dead“.

All tracks on this album are named after no longer with us metal bands from the Chicago suburbs. This album is dedicated to them and all the other local bands that made up our local metal scene growing up.


