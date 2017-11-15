Laughing Squid

Eyes of the City, Striking Photos of New York City Street Life Captured From 1997 Through 2001

Richard Sandler, an incredibly talented photographer, filmmaker and author has taken some of his most incredible photos and compiled them into a wonderful book entitled “Eyes of the City“. The photos capture the stark, striking, edgy and beautiful daily life on the urban streets Boston and New York City during the years of 1977 through 2001.

From 1977 to just weeks before September 11, 2001, Richard regularly walked through the streets of Boston and New York, making incisive and humorous pictures that read the pulse of that time. After serendipitously being gifted a Leica camera in 1977, Sandler shot in Boston for three productive years and then moved back home to photograph in an edgy, dangerous, colicky New York City.

via My Modern Met

