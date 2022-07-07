Wildlife Photographer Carefully Releases Seven Baby Owls Into Their New Burrowing Pipe Home

Wildlife photographer Matt Poole reached into a plastic tub to individually remove seven adorable baby burrowing owls and then released each of them into an artificial burrowing pipe that serves as their new home. The little Strigidae youngsters were first alarmed by the giant hand reaching in and taking one of their own but eventually, they each figured out what to do.

The fact that I got to do this as a job…

The use of burrowing pipes has been around since the 1970s and has proved successful in slowing the rate of species decline amongst the burrowing owl.

Artificial Burrow Systems (ABS) have been in use since the 1970s, and this management tool has been thoughtfully studied and refined since its inception. ABS should not be designed to simply maintain the species …but rather should meaningfully contribute to slowing the rate of population decline, and directly help in the recovery and conservation of the species

via Digg