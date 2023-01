Little Red Squirrel Plays With a Tiny Snowman

Wildlife photographer Julian Rad created a tiny snowman for a little red squirrel to play with during an adorable photo shoot. The auburn rodent immediately took to the snowman, exploring every inch of the frozen creature from head to proverbial toe.

Rad has a continuing series about red squirrels that he documents regularly.

He also shoots photos of other small woodland creatures. In early 2022, he made a snowman to entertain a little mouse.