Couple Mistakenly Buys Tickets for Bagpipe Band ‘Red Hot Chilli Pipers’ Not Red Hot Chili Peppers

Thinking that they’d gotten a really good price on tickets to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers, an unsuspecting Duncan Robb and his partner Sarah, who live in Chesterfield, Derbyshire UK, excitedly flew over to Belfast, Northern Ireland only to find out that they had not purchased tickets for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but rather The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a really talented Scottish bagpipe band who performs all over the world. While the pair was disappointed in not seeing their favorite band, they seemed to be pleasantly surprised with the show.

This isn’t the first time this error has occurred and probably won’t be the last.

Here’s the Red Hot Chilli Pipers performing a live version of “Insomnia”

A live cover of “We Will Rock You” and “Eye of the Tiger” from the band’s Blast Live DVD.

