Couple Mistakenly Buys Tickets for Bagpipe Band ‘Red Hot Chilli Pipers’ Not Red Hot Chili Peppers

Still can’t believe we’ve flown over to Belfast not for the @ChiliPeppers but to see the ‘worlds best bagpipe band’ @chillipipers … thought I’d got a rate good deal on tickets n’all. Had a nightmare pic.twitter.com/YO72amVR4I — Duncan Robb (@Dunc_Cfc) February 10, 2018

Thinking that they’d gotten a really good price on tickets to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers, an unsuspecting Duncan Robb and his partner Sarah, who live in Chesterfield, Derbyshire UK, excitedly flew over to Belfast, Northern Ireland only to find out that they had not purchased tickets for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but rather The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a really talented Scottish bagpipe band who performs all over the world. While the pair was disappointed in not seeing their favorite band, they seemed to be pleasantly surprised with the show.

For anybody interested in what the Red Hot Chilli Pipers sound like (and for the angry “didnt happen” mob ) here’s a video from our seats x pic.twitter.com/gIoymZ3xGW — Duncan Robb (@Dunc_Cfc) February 13, 2018

This isn’t the first time this error has occurred and probably won’t be the last.

Nathan and I have been excited for weeks because I got him the best Christmas present to see the Red Hot @ChiliPeppers live tonight… discovered 10mins ago that I had bought tickets to see the Red Hot Chilli PIPERS!!!!! Guess we will see you tonight @chillipipers ?? #newfans pic.twitter.com/2NKtNL0XJT — Amy Alexander (@alexander_amy) February 10, 2018

Here’s the Red Hot Chilli Pipers performing a live version of “Insomnia”

A live cover of “We Will Rock You” and “Eye of the Tiger” from the band’s Blast Live DVD.

