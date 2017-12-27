Stunning Photos of Red Foxes in The Netherlands Learning to Navigate in Rare Blizzard Conditions

In 2016, we wrote about Dutch wildlife photographer Roeselien Raimond and her gorgeous Foxy Faces portrait series. In her more recent series “Red Foxes in the Snow“, Raimond has once again captured the wonderfully personalities of individual vulpines as they learned to navigate around in the fresh snow of a very rare blizzard.
Snow has become quite a rare phenomenon over here. It has been years since I had the chance to photograph foxes in a blizzard. Recently I finally had another chance. Needless to say I grabbed it with both hands …Foxes are well prepared for heavy weather, with their beautiful water-resistant fur coats and most of the time they just ignore it. But this particular blizzard was quite heavy and even the fox didn’t seem to have a ready-made scenario for this type of weather.
Raimond came across an older picture of red foxes playing the snow from her archives
via My Modern Met