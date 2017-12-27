Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Stunning Photos of Red Foxes in The Netherlands Learning to Navigate in Rare Blizzard Conditions

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In 2016, we wrote about Dutch wildlife photographer Roeselien Raimond and her gorgeous Foxy Faces portrait series. In her more recent series “Red Foxes in the Snow“, Raimond has once again captured the wonderfully personalities of individual vulpines as they learned to navigate around in the fresh snow of a very rare blizzard.

Snow has become quite a rare phenomenon over here. It has been years since I had the chance to photograph foxes in a blizzard. Recently I finally had another chance. Needless to say I grabbed it with both hands …Foxes are well prepared for heavy weather, with their beautiful water-resistant fur coats and most of the time they just ignore it. But this particular blizzard was quite heavy and even the fox didn’t seem to have a ready-made scenario for this type of weather.

Raimond came across an older picture of red foxes playing the snow from her archives

via My Modern Met

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy