Stunning Photos of Red Foxes in The Netherlands Learning to Navigate in Rare Blizzard Conditions

Raimond came across an older picture of red foxes playing the snow from her archives

Snow has become quite a rare phenomenon over here. It has been years since I had the chance to photograph foxes in a blizzard. Recently I finally had another chance. Needless to say I grabbed it with both hands …Foxes are well prepared for heavy weather, with their beautiful water-resistant fur coats and most of the time they just ignore it. But this particular blizzard was quite heavy and even the fox didn’t seem to have a ready-made scenario for this type of weather.

