Resourceful Red Fox Cares for Her 13 Babies Alone After Car Accident Turned Her Into a Single Mother

Nature photographer and filmmaker Judy Lehmberg of Environmental Science Labs has captured the amazing sight of a resourceful red fox in Paradise Valley, Montana who was left as a single mother to care for her 13 babies alone after the father was killed by a car.
The male fox was killed by a car (they lived near a busy highway) a few days before this was taken so she has to do all the hunting as well.
Nursing time is particularly hard on mom.
Red foxes have 8 teats. This mom has a problem. She has 13 babies (only 11 of them are visible here) and not enough teats to feed all of them. The babies are so pushy they actually rotate her.