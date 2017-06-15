Rakka, A Sci-Fi Short Film Directed by Neill Blomkamp and Featuring Sigourney Weaver

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rakka is Oats Studios‘ first sci-fi short film, directed by Neill Blomkamp (District 9 and Chappie), featuring the aftermath of an alien invasion that has enslaved millions of humans. The free 22-minute film, which features the amazing Sigourney Weaver, is available to stream on Steam and the Oats Studios website.

RAKKA is the story of broken humanity following the invasion of a technologically superior alien species. Bleak harrowing and unrelenting, the humans we meet must find enough courage to go on fighting.