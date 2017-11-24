Laughing Squid

A Wax Candle Based on the Scene Showing Gestapo Agent Toht’s Face Melting in Raiders of the Lost Ark

Melting Toht Candle

ThinkGeek is featuring a disturbing, yet amazing candle based on the scene showing Gestapo agent Arnold Ernst Toht’s face melting in the classic 1981 Indiana Jones film, Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Many special effects are achieved using CGI today. Not so much back in 1981. We can still remember the first time we saw… okay, so we were going to add a spoiler alert here, but really, if you’ve read the name of this product, it’s already too late. But remember the first time you saw the Ark of the Covenant unleash its power on the Nazis? And you were like “Gross!” “Oh wait. That was awesome. Do it again.” Now you can recreate the scene in your own living room. Best part? This time you get to keep your eyes open.

