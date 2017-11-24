A Wax Candle Based on the Scene Showing Gestapo Agent Toht’s Face Melting in Raiders of the Lost Ark

Many special effects are achieved using CGI today. Not so much back in 1981. We can still remember the first time we saw… okay, so we were going to add a spoiler alert here, but really, if you’ve read the name of this product, it’s already too late. But remember the first time you saw the Ark of the Covenant unleash its power on the Nazis? And you were like “Gross!” “Oh wait. That was awesome. Do it again.” Now you can recreate the scene in your own living room. Best part? This time you get to keep your eyes open.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!