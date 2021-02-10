Laughing Squid

Beautiful Footage of a Quadricolored Pyjama Sea Slug Crawling Along the Floor of the Egyptian Red Sea

While snorkeling in the Red Sea near Hurghada, Egypt, an underwater photographer captured absolutely beautiful footage of a Chromodoris quadricolor, more colloquially known as a pyjama slug.

This particular dorid nudibranch is so named due to its distinctive pattern of four specific colors.

Chromodoris quadricolor is a species of very colourful sea slug, a dorid nudibranch, a marine opisthobranch gastropod mollusk. The specific epithet quadricolor means four-coloured, so-named because this nudibranch is yellow, white, blue, and black in colour

