Pursuit, Stunning Timelapse Footage of a Newly Formed Tornado With Beautifully Lit Clouds

Stormchasing filmmaker Mike Olbinski has once again captured gorgeous footage of a giant supercell storm that quickly formed into a tornado. Calling this film “Pursuit“, Olbinski shared the challenging nature of the season and his appreciation in locating this storm after 27 days of a dry spell.

This past spring was a tough one. Supercell structure and beautiful tornadoes had been very hard to come by. In fact, the tornado in the opening of this film was the only good one I saw this entire year. …The work on this film began on March 28th and ended June 29th. There were 27 total days of actual chasing and many more for traveling. I drove across 10 states and put over 28,000 new miles on the ol’ 4Runner. I snapped over 90,000 time-lapse frames. I saw the most incredible mammatus displays, the best nighttime lightning and structure I’ve ever seen, a tornado birth caught on time-lapse and a display of undulatus asperatus that blew my mind. Wall clouds, massive cores, supercell structures, shelf clouds…