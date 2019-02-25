Laughing Squid

A Whimsical Photo Series Featuring Adorable Wild Red Squirrels Doing Some Very Human Things

Red squirrel standing behind a camera and a person with a flower

Swedish/Dutch photographer Geert Weggen has created a wonderfully whimsical photo series of surprisingly cooperative wild red squirrels performing some very human tasks such as taking photos, riding a bicycle, playing piano, having tea, riding different vehicles, rowing a boat and enjoying a nice campfire. Weggen stated that he became a full-time photographer in 2013 and these squirrels and birds are his specialty.

Geert Weggen is a Swedish/Dutch national and an internationally awarded nature photographer. He has worked extensively with wild squirrels and birds over the past several years. In 2013 he became a full-time photographer. His current focus has been on photographing wild squirrels in a unique, beautiful and often whimsical way. His portfolio also includes landscapes, macro shots, interiors and people.

red squirrel with an basketball and an backboard
red squirrel standing on a bicycle with christmas gifts

Red squirrel standing behind a piano and a person with a flower

red squirrel sitting on a carriage with a horse

red squirrels are standing around an table with cups

red squirrels standing on a tractor with wagon

red squirrels sitting in a boat with a paddle

red squirrels standing on a snowplough quad and wagon

Red squirrels standing with a axe and a fire place

