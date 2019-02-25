A Whimsical Photo Series Featuring Adorable Wild Red Squirrels Doing Some Very Human Things

Swedish/Dutch photographer Geert Weggen has created a wonderfully whimsical photo series of surprisingly cooperative wild red squirrels performing some very human tasks such as taking photos, riding a bicycle, playing piano, having tea, riding different vehicles, rowing a boat and enjoying a nice campfire. Weggen stated that he became a full-time photographer in 2013 and these squirrels and birds are his specialty.

