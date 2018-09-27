Laughing Squid

Photographer Captures Stunning Photos of Dogs Interacting With Beautifully Lit Natural Surroundings

Polish photographer Alicja Zmyslowska has captured absolutely gorgeous photos of her two beloved dogs Kiara and Cirilla interacting with beautifully lit, magical natural surroundings from all over the world. While travelling, Zmyslowska has also snapped gorgeous shots of other dogs she met along the way.

The most important thing, at what I am doing, is the opportunity to link two of my beloved passions – dogs and photography. Apart from communing with the wonderful creatures, which dogs are, and spending my leisure in this way, I love the fact – that I can put them in my own, self-created world. The crucial thing is, that I do not want to depict the reality – but I mean to disconnect from it.

