Fabulous Photographs of Cats Taken From Underneath a Glass Table With Brilliant Background Colors

Lithuanian photographer Andrius Burba, who captured a different side of cats, dogs, and horses by photographing them from underneath a glass table, has added a twist to this very clever series. Instead of the dramatic black backgrounds he previously used, Burba added a little color to the mix.

As you might have noticed, the original “Underlook” background colour is black. And it does have a good reason. Black lets viewers concentrate on the animal (or a bicycle) without any distractions. But despite that, we did want to experiment with some colours too and that is why we are presenting to you our more colourful and fun photos of “Under-Cats Colour”.

Prints, posters, clothing, backpacks, and other items from this colorful new collection are available through Burba’s shop.

