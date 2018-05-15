Camera Shy Penguins Repeatedly Try to Dislodge Photographer’s Strategically Scattered GoPros

Anthony Powell, a talented wildlife photographer who works out of Scott Base, Antarctica, captured absolutely hilarious footage of a variety of penguins repeatedly attempting to dislodge, destroy and/or steal several of the many GoPro cameras that he scattered around the colony to study their habits. While Powell stated that he’s familiar with the capricious nature of these flightless birds, he found it amusing how camera-shy they became after awhile.

