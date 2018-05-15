Laughing Squid

Camera Shy Penguins Repeatedly Try to Dislodge Photographer’s Strategically Scattered GoPros

Penguins Knock Down Cameras

Anthony Powell, a talented wildlife photographer who works out of Scott Base, Antarctica, captured absolutely hilarious footage of a variety of penguins repeatedly attempting to dislodge, destroy and/or steal several of the many GoPro cameras that he scattered around the colony to study their habits. While Powell stated that he’s familiar with the capricious nature of these flightless birds, he found it amusing how camera-shy they became after awhile.

Filmmaker Anthony Powell is no stranger to the unpredictable nature of working in Antarctica, but he was left incredibly amused after looking back at the footage captured on a number of GoPro cameras he’d scattered beside a penguin colony. …Downloading the footage to see a series of penguins hilariously pecking at the lens and attempting to physically pick the camera up…


