Photographer Intentionally Puts His Head Inside a Biting Pelican’s Beak During a Selfie

While on holiday with his family at Walvis Bay Lagoon in Namibia, 18 year old wildlife photographer Juan van den Heever intentionally put his head inside the giant biting beaks of the feisty great white pelicans who landed on their boat. While Juan was having fun with the pelicans, the birds appeared less than enthralled with the selfie-stick mounted camera.

