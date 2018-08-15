Advance Your Design Career With Parsons at Open Campus

This post was sponsored by Parsons at Open Campus via Syndicate Ads.

Spark a career transformation this fall with art & design courses and certificates with Parsons School of Design, recently named the #1 art and design school in the US. Designed with working professionals in mind, noncredit programs are offered through Parsons at Open Campus, The New School’s portal for continuing and professional education where you can gain future-facing skills in high-demand fields. Parsons at Open Campus offers courses online and at our New York City campus, helping you achieve your learning goals while providing maximum flexibility to fit into your busy schedule.

Grow your dream career in design, deepen your industry experience, or pursue a side business with Parsons’ Graphic & Digital Design Certificate, a six-to-eight course series to help you break into or expand your influence in the field. Students enrolled in this program not only master technical skills in programs such as Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop, but also compile a portfolio that can be used for a variety of professional advancement opportunities. The certificate can be completed entirely online, on campus in NYC, or through a hybrid of both. Whether you choose to explore a certificate in Graphic & Digital Design, Infographics & Data Visualization, Digital Marketing, or another art & design program with Parsons at Open Campus, you will learn under the guidance of our distinguished faculty, network with fellow students and guest industry leaders, and add an employer-recognized credential to your resume. Fall courses start August 27 and registration is open now. Get started.