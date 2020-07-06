Artist Creates Paper Cutout Vignettes of Movie Scenes Using Everyday Objects Found Around His Home

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

During quarantine, Rich McCor, aka paperboyo, used his immense talent for creating paper cutouts to make vignettes of movie scenes using items that he found around his home. The theme came from the number of films the artist was watching while stuck at home.

More than ever I’m grateful that I’ve got my paper/photography hobby to keep me occupied, otherwise, I’d be scrapping the barrel of Netflix shows. …Recruited Captain Jack Sparrow to help tidy up my workspace. Definitely starting to run out of things to do in lockdown …?

via My Modern Met