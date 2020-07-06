Artist Creates Paper Cutout Vignettes of Movie Scenes Using Everyday Objects Found Around His Home

During quarantine, Rich McCor, aka paperboyo, used his immense talent for creating paper cutouts to make vignettes of movie scenes using items that he found around his home. The theme came from the number of films the artist was watching while stuck at home.
More than ever I’m grateful that I’ve got my paper/photography hobby to keep me occupied, otherwise, I’d be scrapping the barrel of Netflix shows. …Recruited Captain Jack Sparrow to help tidy up my workspace. Definitely starting to run out of things to do in lockdown …?
via My Modern Met