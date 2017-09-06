A Stunning Panoramic Photo That Captures the Celestial Beauty of the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse

French photographer Stephane Vetter captured and created an absolutely stunning panoramic eclipse composite with sparkling star trails. The photos were taken in near Lake Magone in Oregon during the total solar eclipse of August 21, 2017. According to Vetter, the process took a bit of time, but the resulting image was worth it.

It was an event of unbelievable beauty. Just three images, here is the first, the most complex, which required several hundred images and four hourly climbs on a hill over Lake Magone in Oregon … A view in little planet mode with a night circumpolar part and a day part with the eclipse.

via Astronomy Picture of the Day