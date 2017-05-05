A Pair of Absolutely Gorgeous Short Films That Showcase the Nighttime Beauty of Switzerland



Filmmaker Alessandro Della Bella has created “Helvetia’s Dream” and “My Switzerland“, an absolutely gorgeous pair of films that capture the stunning sights of his beloved mountainous country from high above.

‘Helvetia’s Dream’ takes you on a nighttime journey to some of the most beautiful spots in the Swiss Alps – from Arosa to Zermatt, including the world famous mountains Matterhorn and Eiger.

As a continuation of “Helvetia’s Dream”, this night-time discovery journey leads us to other mysterious places in Switzerland, like the Gitschen-Totenkopf in the Urnerland. Spectacular are the moonrise on the Great Mythen and the hair-raising cloud roll above the Jungfraujoch. The short detour to the middle finally ends in a capital cloudburst.