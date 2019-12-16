Flight Patterns of Birds Captured in a Single Photo

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Photographer Xavi Bou captures multiple flight patterns of birds in single stunning still photos using a photographic method of his own design called “Ornithographies”. Bou became fascinated with birds during his childhood and has sought to capture the incredible beauty of birds in flight, imagining the lines they make as they criss-cross the skies.

Xavi Bou focuses on birds, his great passion, in order to capture in a single time frame, the shapes they generate when flying, making visible the invisible. Unlike other motion analysis which preceded it, Ornitographies moves away from the scientific approach of chronophotography …Art and science walk hand in hand to create images, which are no longer a single portrait of reality but become a witness of the instants that, for a moment, were past, present and future all at once..

via My Modern Met