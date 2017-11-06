A Fascinating Video Essay Tracing the Origins of Time Travel in Popular Culture

Human beings have an instinctive sense for cause and effect, and a particular skill for manipulating causes to get the effects that they want. It makes sense that our wandering minds would look at the effects of what’s already happened and wonder what things might look like if the causes had been different somehow.

In a fascinating essay, video blogger and web producer Evan Puschak aka The Nerdwriter looks into the specific origins of time travel , when the genre was first developed and how it made its way into in popular culture through the advent of utopian fiction as a basic narrative of cause and effect.

