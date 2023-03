Breathtaking Footage of the Northern Lights Over Alaska

A photographer captured absolutely stunning footage of the Aurora Borealis as it streamed over the skies of Coldfoot, Alaska. While the Northern Lights are incredible in and of themselves, several photographers spotted a rare red Aurora in the midst.

Timelapse video of the Aurora Borealis taken near Coldfoot, Alaska. This was about 50 miles above the Arctic Circle and includes very vibrant red Aurora, which can be rare for the Northern Lights