Stunning Footage of Elegant Sea Creatures Observed While Night Diving in the Mediterranean Sea

Underwater photographer Alexander Semenov of Aquatilis captured absolutely stunning footage of the elegant sea creatures he observed while night diving in the Mediterranean Sea near Poza Island, Italy. Using a Panasonic Lumix GH5, Semenov was able to capture the most intricate detail each animal. This footage will ultimately be part of a larger Aquitilis documentary.
Underwater world of the Mediterranean sea at the night time. Filmed near Ponza Island as part of a documentary project we are currently working on.