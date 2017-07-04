An Adorably Clumsy Newborn Baby Elephant Tries to Walk With the Gentle Encouragement of Mum

Photographer Grant Atkinson captured absolutely amazing footage of a teeny-tiny newborn baby elephant attempting to take first steps just moments after entering the world. The calf was understandably clumsy, having just been born and all, but mum was right there gently offering encouragement, support and help whenever needed.

As much as the little elephant can’t find its footing, it keeps trying to prove on-lookers otherwise. The video has been shot moments after the mother gave birth to its baby, who is determined to start walking immediately. With a little bit of help from the trunk of its mum, the elephant can manage mere seconds before falling to the dirt again.